$5.93 Billion in Sales Expected for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) will report sales of $5.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $5.95 billion. CBRE Group reported sales of $5.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full year sales of $25.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.66 billion to $25.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $28.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.93 billion to $28.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Shares of CBRE stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $87.33. 1,270,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,837. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $90.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.47.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 343.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 21,315 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 64.2% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth $1,086,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 25,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

