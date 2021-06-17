$67.63 Million in Sales Expected for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will post $67.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.00 million. QCR posted sales of $69.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full year sales of $269.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $266.70 million to $274.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $268.93 million, with estimates ranging from $258.00 million to $282.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $65.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.17 million. QCR had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 11.92%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 14,562 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QCRH traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.65. 126,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,519. The company has a market capitalization of $770.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.17. QCR has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.06%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

