77,063 Shares in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Bought by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 77,063 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Lyft by 60.9% during the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 11,720 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Lyft by 133.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,501,570 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $94,869,000 after purchasing an additional 857,170 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Lyft by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,119,645 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $70,739,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,086,257 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $194,989,000 after purchasing an additional 201,698 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Lyft during the first quarter valued at about $271,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts:

LYFT opened at $56.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.53. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.31) earnings per share. Lyft’s revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LYFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lyft in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.06.

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $242,717.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Lawee sold 598,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $39,742,256.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,369,838 shares of company stock worth $89,660,768. 22.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.