800 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Acquired by Financial Network Wealth Management LLC

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,499,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. TCF National Bank increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $6.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $398.83. 16,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,850. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $381.68. The stock has a market cap of $96.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $399.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.75.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

