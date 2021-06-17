$82.50 Million in Sales Expected for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) to report sales of $82.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.10 million and the lowest is $80.90 million. Hamilton Lane posted sales of $69.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year sales of $358.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $353.52 million to $366.57 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $404.14 million, with estimates ranging from $399.80 million to $408.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.17 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 52.77% and a net margin of 28.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

HLNE opened at $91.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $59.64 and a 1 year high of $97.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,713,000 after buying an additional 83,747 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 17.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,589,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,361,000 after purchasing an additional 390,376 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 12.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,796,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,098,000 after purchasing an additional 199,300 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 87.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,923,000 after purchasing an additional 838,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,021,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,498,000 after purchasing an additional 49,098 shares in the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

