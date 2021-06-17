87,350 Shares in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) Bought by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 87,350 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of LightInTheBox at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in LightInTheBox during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in LightInTheBox during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LightInTheBox during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in LightInTheBox by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 87,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 33,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in LightInTheBox by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,548,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 249,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

Shares of LightInTheBox stock opened at $2.13 on Thursday. LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $238.72 million, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $132.75 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 29.70%.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB).

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.