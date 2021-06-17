88,000 Shares in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 88,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FEIM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 6,836.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Frequency Electronics during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,136,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,489,000 after acquiring an additional 227,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEIM opened at $9.16 on Thursday. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $84.27 million, a PE ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18.

Separately, TheStreet cut Frequency Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

