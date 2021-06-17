94,384 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Purchased by Cascadia Advisory Services LLC

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 94,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Motco bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,109. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $35.12 and a 52 week high of $50.04.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

