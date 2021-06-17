$95.85 Million in Sales Expected for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) will report sales of $95.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $95.50 million to $96.00 million. Perion Network posted sales of $60.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year sales of $393.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $374.00 million to $401.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $467.13 million, with estimates ranging from $455.40 million to $472.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $89.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.93 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Perion Network presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Perion Network by 136.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Perion Network by 135.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Perion Network by 34.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Perion Network by 37.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its holdings in Perion Network by 14.3% during the first quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 52,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

PERI stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.55. 358,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,553. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $28.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.25 million, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.39.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

