Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Buys 47,000 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $1,563,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 60,696 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,136.88.

On Monday, May 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 237,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $6,654,960.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 16,674 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $465,204.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CRCT opened at $33.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.14. Cricut, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.89.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.82 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Cricut during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Cricut during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Cricut during the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

