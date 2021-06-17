Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) Short Interest Up 61.1% in May

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 61.1% from the May 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JEQ. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund in the first quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,499,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,625,000 after acquiring an additional 90,325 shares during the last quarter. 57.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JEQ opened at $9.00 on Thursday. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $10.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.98.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

