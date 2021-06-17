Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.150-4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $38.96 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $41.98. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.38.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,094,547.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $6,071,397.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,958 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,163,741 shares of company stock worth $634,733,291. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

