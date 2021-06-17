Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 51,173 Shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,173 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.01% of ARC Document Solutions worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,288,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the first quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

ARC opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $95.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.42. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.69.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 2.40%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services, such as software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

