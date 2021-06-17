Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,635 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of InfuSystem worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in InfuSystem during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in InfuSystem by 261.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in InfuSystem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in InfuSystem during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in InfuSystem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

In other InfuSystem news, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $205,809.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Andrew Gendron acquired 3,000 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.34 per share, for a total transaction of $61,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $508,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on InfuSystem in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

NYSEAMERICAN:INFU opened at $19.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.93. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $390.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.97.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). InfuSystem had a return on equity of 52.87% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $24.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. On average, analysts expect that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Services. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

