Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Position in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) by 81.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,671,735 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Acorda Therapeutics were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACOR. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,093,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,085,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 247,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.03% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.90 million, a PE ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.71) by $1.25. Acorda Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 25.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Selincro for the treatment of alcohol dependence; and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

