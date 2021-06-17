Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.19 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,212 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.0% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 452,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,333,000 after buying an additional 9,671 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 15.9% in the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 46.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 69,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after buying an additional 21,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP opened at $84.40 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.58.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,615.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 7,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $691,828.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,704.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,418. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.