Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 26,781 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 70.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,781 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 142,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total transaction of $685,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $144.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $956.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.67. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a one year low of $80.47 and a one year high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 11.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRMT shares. Stephens lifted their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

