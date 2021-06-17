Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 26,880 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,880 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Greif by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Greif in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Greif in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Greif in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Greif in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Greif alerts:

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $62.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Greif, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $66.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.52.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is 54.66%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GEF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.17.

In related news, VP Gary R. Martz purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.18 per share, with a total value of $414,260.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,157,986.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Greif Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.