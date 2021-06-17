Accelera Innovations (OTCMKTS:ACNV) versus U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Financial Review

Accelera Innovations (OTCMKTS:ACNV) and U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Accelera Innovations alerts:

97.8% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Accelera Innovations and U.S. Physical Therapy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accelera Innovations N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A U.S. Physical Therapy $422.97 million 3.60 $35.19 million $2.99 39.46

U.S. Physical Therapy has higher revenue and earnings than Accelera Innovations.

Volatility and Risk

Accelera Innovations has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Physical Therapy has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Accelera Innovations and U.S. Physical Therapy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accelera Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Physical Therapy 0 0 2 0 3.00

U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus target price of $132.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.31%. Given U.S. Physical Therapy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe U.S. Physical Therapy is more favorable than Accelera Innovations.

Profitability

This table compares Accelera Innovations and U.S. Physical Therapy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accelera Innovations N/A N/A N/A U.S. Physical Therapy 7.73% 14.19% 6.50%

Summary

U.S. Physical Therapy beats Accelera Innovations on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Accelera Innovations Company Profile

Accelera Innovations, Inc., a healthcare service company, focuses on the development of Internet-based software in the United States. The company's Accelera Technology, an Internet-based software platform enhances the functionality and performance of healthcare services through making clinical healthcare data available to healthcare consumers. It also provides billing, practice management, and administrative services to doctors and other clinicians, as well as home health services to patients in Chicago. The company was formerly known as Accelerated Acquisitions IV, Inc. and changed its name to Accelera Innovations, Inc. in October 2011. Accelera Innovations, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries. The company provides industrial injury prevention services, including onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments through physical therapists and specialized certified athletic trainers for Fortune 500 companies, and other clients comprising insurers and their contractors. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 544 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 39 states; and managed 38 physical therapy facilities. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Accelera Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelera Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.