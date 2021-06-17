Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Accenture (NYSE:ACN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ACN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.35.

ACN opened at $283.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $286.09. The firm has a market cap of $180.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture has a 12 month low of $199.29 and a 12 month high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total value of $1,288,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,767,205.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

