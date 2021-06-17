Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.25 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.30% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Acer Therapeutics Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for the treatment of ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical need. The company’s product pipeline consists of Edsivo (TM) and ACER-001 which are in clinical stage. Acer Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Acer Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

ACER stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 271 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,863. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86. Acer Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACER. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acer Therapeutics (ACER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.