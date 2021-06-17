Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Shares Gap Up to $17.83

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.83, but opened at $18.36. Aclaris Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 1,502 shares changing hands.

ACRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $937.40 million, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 0.63.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.60% and a negative net margin of 936.71%. The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 5,416 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $127,384.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 30,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $805,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,611,143.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,507 shares of company stock worth $3,616,811 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $50,400,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,569,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,944,000 after buying an additional 893,092 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $17,539,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $4,206,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $16,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

