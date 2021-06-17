Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Bought by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 52.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,804 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $37.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -33.01 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.32. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. Equities analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADPT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 4,500 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $195,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,633.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 11,685 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $473,476.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,943.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,420 shares of company stock valued at $5,096,159. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

