Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Lifted by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,230 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 19.3% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 375,855 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $178,670,000 after purchasing an additional 60,689 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Adobe by 1,124.5% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 23,253 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 21,354 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,958,000. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas lifted its stake in Adobe by 6.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 12,618 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $543.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $505.24. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $411.36 and a 12 month high of $561.36. The firm has a market cap of $259.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,571 shares of company stock worth $9,638,586. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.13.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

