Adshares Hits Market Cap of $7.56 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Adshares has a market cap of $7.56 million and approximately $69,926.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Adshares alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00008969 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00016200 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000042 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,605,104 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.