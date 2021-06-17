ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,713,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,923,000 after purchasing an additional 143,193 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 4.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,894,000 after purchasing an additional 197,659 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,902,000 after purchasing an additional 695,505 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,092,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,143,000 after acquiring an additional 204,535 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 20.8% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 998,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,657,000 after acquiring an additional 171,780 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADTN. Argus raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADTRAN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.18. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $22.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.21 and a beta of 1.40.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.20 million. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 2.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is 225.00%.

ADTRAN Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

