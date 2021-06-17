Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $201.56 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,650,107 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 83,443 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.1% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $201,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Apple by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Apple by 9,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.91.

Apple stock opened at $130.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

