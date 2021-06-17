Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Short Interest Update

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the May 13th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $14.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.52. Aemetis has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $27.44. The firm has a market cap of $443.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of -0.13.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $42.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.03 million. Analysts predict that Aemetis will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AMTX. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Aemetis from $15.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.77% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

