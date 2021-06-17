Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Agile Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

OTCMKTS AGPYY opened at $72.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.97. Agile Group has a twelve month low of $64.95 and a twelve month high of $77.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $7.0881 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 9.14%. Agile Group’s payout ratio is 49.00%.

About Agile Group

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

