AI Doctor Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. In the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One AI Doctor coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. AI Doctor has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $77,166.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About AI Doctor

AI Doctor is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Doctor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AI Doctor using one of the exchanges listed above.

