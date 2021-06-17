Air Partner’s (AIR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Air Partner (LON:AIR) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on the stock.

Shares of AIR stock opened at GBX 94.20 ($1.23) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84. Air Partner has a one year low of GBX 56.13 ($0.73) and a one year high of GBX 103 ($1.35). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 81.28. The company has a market capitalization of £59.88 million and a PE ratio of 10.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Air Partner’s previous dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. Air Partner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.09%.

Air Partner plc provides aircraft charter, aviation safety, security solutions, and managed services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Group Charter, Private Jets, Freight, and Safety & Security segments. The company provides group charter services for more than 20 passengers for governments, corporates, sports and entertainment, the energy sector, industrial, manufacturing customers, and tour operators; private jet charter services for up to 19 passengers for corporates and high net worth individuals; and charter and part-charter services of cargo aircraft for regular and bespoke requirements, including emergency aid drops, door-to-door freight delivery, and on-board couriers.

