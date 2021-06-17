AirSwap Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.75 Million (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 17th. Over the last week, AirSwap has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. AirSwap has a total market cap of $21.75 million and approximately $918,764.00 worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AirSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00060996 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00025710 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003920 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.18 or 0.00766790 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00084262 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00042661 BTC.
AirSwap Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “
Buying and Selling AirSwap
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.
