Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Short Interest Update

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 44.3% from the May 13th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of AJINY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,276. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Ajinomoto has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.87.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Ajinomoto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Ajinomoto Company Profile

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasonings products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK ConsommÃ©, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, SazÃ³n, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients to consumer foods and food service industries.

