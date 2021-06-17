Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CFO Edward J. Mcgowan Sells 16,124 Shares

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $1,893,118.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,989.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AKAM opened at $116.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.31.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,379,689 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $774,794,000 after buying an additional 141,290 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 54.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,803,604 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $491,072,000 after buying an additional 1,696,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,973,851 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $302,307,000 after buying an additional 27,875 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,820,509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $287,410,000 after buying an additional 24,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $173,772,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

