Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44 billion-1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.

Shares of NYSE:ALK traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.63. 60,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,074. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.12. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $74.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.50.

In other Alaska Air Group news, insider Benito Minicucci sold 14,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $962,341.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,868,494.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $79,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,438.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,864 shares of company stock worth $5,902,817 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

