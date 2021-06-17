Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

Separately, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Albany International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

AIN opened at $89.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.27. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.22. Albany International has a 12 month low of $46.31 and a 12 month high of $92.42.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Albany International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $604,302.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,422,842.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $271,095.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,655 shares in the company, valued at $7,140,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,679 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Albany International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Albany International by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Albany International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Albany International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Albany International by 29.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

