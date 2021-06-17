Alchemix Price Reaches $466.20 on Top Exchanges (ALCX)

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One Alchemix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $466.20 or 0.01200252 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Alchemix has traded down 37.5% against the U.S. dollar. Alchemix has a market cap of $132.25 million and approximately $7.63 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00061320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00024069 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $296.71 or 0.00763896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00083827 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00042025 BTC.

Alchemix Profile

Alchemix is a coin. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 716,507 coins and its circulating supply is 283,673 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Buying and Selling Alchemix

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

