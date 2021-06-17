Alchemy Pay Reaches Market Cap of $7.88 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $7.88 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.31 or 0.00368300 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00148191 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.36 or 0.00221987 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00010463 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004905 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000781 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,510,092,907 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

