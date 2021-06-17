Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 242.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALGN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 488.9% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total transaction of $4,101,671.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total value of $3,025,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,396 shares of company stock worth $13,413,107. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.75.

ALGN opened at $599.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.11 and a 52 week high of $647.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $591.17.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

