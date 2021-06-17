Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target Raised to C$49.00 at National Bankshares

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its target price boosted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.38% from the company’s previous close.

ATD.B has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cfra decreased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.38.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock traded up C$0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$45.21. The stock had a trading volume of 761,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,907. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.88 billion and a PE ratio of 15.31. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$36.03 and a one year high of C$47.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$42.98.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

