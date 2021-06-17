Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 2,018 Shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,914 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Middlefield Banc were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Middlefield Banc by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 385,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 24,928 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 35,849 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

MBCN opened at $23.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.88. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $26.35.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middlefield Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In related news, Director Michael C. Voinovich acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,640.00. 5.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Middlefield Banc Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.