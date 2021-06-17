Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $798,000 Position in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.19% of Sientra worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sientra in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sientra in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Sientra by 258.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 45,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 619.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 62,330 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sientra alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SIEN opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $450.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.13. Sientra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.23 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 149.62%. On average, analysts expect that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

SIEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Sientra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.