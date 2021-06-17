Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $920,000 Stake in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Surmodics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,473,000 after acquiring an additional 54,704 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,782,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,570,000 after buying an additional 18,121 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Surmodics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 86,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Surmodics by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRDX opened at $52.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.86. The company has a market cap of $730.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.03. Surmodics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.17 and a 52 week high of $59.75.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 million. Surmodics had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 7.00%. Equities analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Surmodics news, VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $90,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,894. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles W. Olson sold 4,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total transaction of $270,073.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,415 shares of company stock valued at $533,394 in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

