Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 10,599 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 111.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,599 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $40.56 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $40.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.58.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

