Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 4,082 Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in BRF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRFS. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in BRF by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 785,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 285,347 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 20,320.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 735,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 731,537 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in BRF during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BRF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in BRF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 253,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 45,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRF stock opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Brf S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.80.

Several analysts have recently commented on BRFS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BRF in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.50 price target (down previously from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.04.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

