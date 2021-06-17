Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stake in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Keros Therapeutics were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after buying an additional 51,895 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $456,000. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $53.00 on Thursday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $88.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.15.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total transaction of $135,097.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $59,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,322 shares of company stock valued at $6,541,531 in the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

