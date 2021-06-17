Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 236,800 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 90.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REYN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 375.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,353,000 after purchasing an additional 561,293 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,216,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,818,000 after buying an additional 497,470 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,932,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,227,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,243,000 after buying an additional 459,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,217,000. 27.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $30.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.41. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $35.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, insider Stephen C. Estes acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $46,890.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at $115,693.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

