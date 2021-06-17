Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 439,144 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 83.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 962,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439,144 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $48,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $48,038,000. HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,572,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,662,000 after acquiring an additional 765,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 889,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 521,579 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,463,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2,918.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 401,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,350,000 after acquiring an additional 387,726 shares during the period.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SAIL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.13.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $47.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.64 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.99. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $64.19.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $893,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,657,795.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,503.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,750 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.