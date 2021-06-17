Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,249,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,051 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $56,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Ally Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Ally Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,121,136.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,168 shares of company stock worth $2,948,679 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALLY opened at $52.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.97. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

