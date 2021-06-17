Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 469,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83,503 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.35% of Crown worth $45,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 108.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCK opened at $101.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.67. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Crown’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,506,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

